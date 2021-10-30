UC San Diego ranked among best US, global universities in new report

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — UC San Diego stands among the nation's top universities, according to a new U.S. News and World Report ranking.

The publication, which ranks public and private universities each year, ranked UCSD sixth among public US colleges and 21st best university in the world in its 2022 Best Global Universities list.

The annual rankings consider a university's academic research, reputation, international collaboration, and publications among the indicators used for the list. The 2022 Best Global Universities list assessed 1,750 institutions across 90 countries, according to UCSD.

"UC San Diego is consistently recognized in global and national rankings for the impact of our scholarship across many subjects, from microbiology to geosciences," said Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. "As one of the world’s leading research-focused public universities, our scholars leverage international collaboration to produce high-quality research that solves critical problems, increases economic output and benefits society."

UCSD placed among the top 10 universities in the world in eight subject matters and among the top 20 in 11 areas, including: