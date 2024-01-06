Uber driver seeks justice after hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista on New Year's Day

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — In a plea from her hospital bed, 54-year-old Uber driver Carmina Johnson is seeking justice following a hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day. Johnson was headed north on Broadway in a Toyota Prius when an oncoming gray 2008 Chevy Silverado crossed into her lane near F Street.

“I was going to pick up a girl, and it was going to be my last trip,” said Johnson. “I just look down and look up, and I remember that I saw a huge truck already coming towards me.”

The impact left her with serious injuries, including broken bones in her leg and ankle, requiring reconstructive surgery, and a fractured collarbone.

“When he hit me, I felt everything, and then my air bags covered everything inside. I couldn’t move, and I was desperate to get out,” said Johnson.

A bystander heard Johnson's cries and helped pull her out of the car.

While the passenger was detained and questioned, the driver of the Chevy Silverado fled the scene, police said.

“I saw my foot that it was destroyed, disfigured, and I started screaming,” said Johnson.

Despite her physical pain, Johnson expressed her anguish over the driver's actions. “It’s a coward. Why do they do something bad and run away? ... I think they shouldn’t do that to someone. They should have humanity,” she said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, the possibility of a DUI has not been ruled out. The case remains an ongoing investigation, with no arrests made at this time.

Johnson is making a public appeal for any information that could help identify and locate the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

“Please help me to find him and bring him to justice, because what he did is not right,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Johnson with medical and other expenses.

