UAW 4811 rallies in support of protestors arrested at UCSD

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Union workers at UCSD held a rally on campus Tuesday night, just a day after police cleared the pro-Palestinian encampment.

The people at the rally say that those in the encampment were only exercising their First Amendment right and want amnesty for those arrested and placed on interim suspension.

The rally was organized by the United Auto Workers 4811. The union represents all graduate students and post-doctoral researchers on campus. The union hopes to use its negotiating power to help the students arrested Monday morning.

The group claimed some students arrested had lost access to their dorms, classrooms, and even the health center as a consequence.

However, the university said in a statement that students wouldn't normally be removed from housing before an interim suspension hearing occurs.

The union is even considering a possible strike in support of the students arrested. It will hold a strike authorization vote for three days next week, saying it views this as a workplace issue.

UC San Diego sent ABC 10News the following statement regarding the rally and our questions about the interim suspensions:

Dialogue, free speech [freespeech.ucsd.edu] and academic freedom are cornerstones of our university and UC San Diego fully supports the right to peacefully protest and express views on campus; however, we are also fully committed to protecting the physical safety of all individuals in our community and upholding the rights of all students, faculty and staff to continue to work, study and carry out the academic mission of the university without undue disruption.

As for the questions about interim suspensions, please see the following facts:

Students may be placed on an interim suspension for violations of health and safety, disruptions of university operations, making threats and/or property damage. When an Interim Suspension is issued and the receiving student lives in campus housing, they will normally not be removed from their housing before the Interim Suspension Hearing occurs absent significant reason. Whether a student may be subject to housing action, thereafter, depends on the Interim Suspension Decision in part. Housing Action may include a Resident Notification Letter, 3 Day Notice to Cure or Quit, 3 Day Notice to Quit and Contract Non-Renewal Notice. Students still have access to Student Health and Well-Being resources while on interim suspension.

