U.S. ends Trump-era asylum policies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Biden administration has ended two Trump-era asylum policies implemented in 2018.

The policy reversal allows immigrants that face domestic or gang violence to apply for asylum.

In 2018, the Trump administration narrowed the qualifications for asylum, denying protection to victims of domestic and gang violence in their home countries. Those reasons now qualify for consideration once again.

San Diego immigration attorney, Jacob Sapochnick, explains that this reversal means cases that were denied while the policies were in place can be reviewed for reconsideration.

The move comes as the Biden administration has faced criticism for an increased number of people presenting themselves at the Southern border seeking asylum.

In a statement to ABC 10News, Republican Congressman Darrell Issa criticized the administration's move.

“It is disappointing that the Biden Administration would promulgate new rules to approve an ever-greater number of asylum applications after throwing open our borders, refusing to deport criminals and halting construction that was preventing illegal crossings and keeping our Border Patrol safe. This doesn’t address the border crisis that grows worse every day.” Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50)

A person seeking asylum would still need to pass a credible fear interview and then have a hearing before an immigration judge.