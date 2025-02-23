U.S. Coast Guard Continues "Alien Expulsion Flights"

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting "alien expulsion flight operations" to Texas and California as part of the Trump administration's efforts to remove people in the country illegally, the Coast's Guard's San Diego office said today.

Throughout this week, the agency has been coordinating the actions of multiple units in support of the operation, which is led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-led operation.

"Through its longstanding immigration enforcement mission, the Service is detecting, deterring and interdicting aliens, drug smugglers and individuals intent on terrorism or other hostile activity before they reach the border," the USCG said.

"The Coast Guard's role is to assist with the national transport of aliens to designated locations in Texas and California, where the Department of Defense will transport the aliens internationally," the agency added.

