U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector announces new chief patrol agent

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector on Monday introduced agency veteran Justin M. De La Torre as its new Chief Patrol Agent.

A San Diego native, De La Torre has been with the agency for over 25 years, accumulating a record of leadership in some of the most demanding assignments, according to a statement from the agency.

De La Torre previously served as the CPA of the Yuma, Arizona Sector.

"It's an honor to return to the sector where my career began," De La Torre said in a statement. "The men and women of San Diego Sector have profoundly shaped my leadership by exemplifying our motto of 'Honor First' in every aspect of their service. Their dedication to the common good of the American people, both here in San Diego and across the nation, has strengthened my commitment to our mission."

De La Torre has served in a variety of specialized assignments, including the All-Terrain Vehicle Unit, the Alien Smuggler Identification and Deterrence program, the Sector Public Affairs Office, the San Diego Sector Air Mobile Unit, and the Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

Agency officials stated that De La Torre "brings a wealth of experience stemming from numerous leadership positions, including successful tenures in three different southwestern border sectors and USBP headquarters in Washington, D.C."

"His return to San Diego marks a homecoming to a community close to his heart," officials added.

De La Torre entered on-duty service in January of 2000 and was first assigned to the Imperial Beach Station in San Diego. According to De La Torre, being stationed in Imperial Beach laid the foundation for operational excellence and steady advancement through the ranks.

Jeffrey Stalnaker, the current CPA, will remain in San Diego as the Deputy Chief Patrol Agent.