Two victims identified in Linda Vista head-on crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the two victims who died in a head-on crash in Linda Vista late Friday night.

Twenty-one-year-old Haley Takeda, of San Diego, and 17-year-old Marc Anthony George III, of San Diego, died after a violent crash about a mile from Kearny Senior High School.

According to San Diego Police, George III was speeding in a Toyota Camry, lost control, then collided with a 2020 Mazda in the 2700 block of Genesee Avenue.

George III was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Two of his three passengers were severely hurt. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

Takeda was pronounced dead at Sharp Memorial Hospital on Saturday. Takeda's two passengers suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

In a statement, the University of San Diego said Takeda was a senior majoring in International Businesses and Spanish, and the Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She was also a member of the university's dance team.

San Diego police are investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.