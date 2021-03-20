Menu

17-year-old killed in head-on crash, several others seriously injured

Posted at 7:22 AM, Mar 20, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A 17-year-old driver died and several others were seriously injured following a head-on crash in Linda Vista late Friday night.

According to San Diego Police, the teen was driving a 2010 Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed on Genesee Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Police say the driver of the Toyota passed a 2008 Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed before making an unsafe movement and sideswiping the Nissan.

The 17-year-old then lost control of the car, colliding head-on with a 2020 Mazda 3 on the 2700 block of Genesee Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the hospital and two of his three passengers were seriously injured, according to police.

The driver and two passengers of the Mazda also received life-threatening injuries while the driver and two passengers in the Nissan only complained of pain, police say.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

