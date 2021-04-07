Two small children abandoned along US-Mexico border, US Customs and Border Protection says

JACUMBA, Cali. (KGTV) -- Border Patrol agents rescued two children found abandoned along the US-Mexico Border Monday afternoon, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Agents spotted a man and a woman walking south of the border around 3 p.m. with two small children. “Watching the couple, agents observed them hoist the small children over large boulders in an area where the border wall ends at the side of a mountain abutting the large boulders,” CBP says.

When agents arrived in the area, the two children, a six-year-old boy, and a five-year-old girl were found “alone and crying.”

Both children were taken to a nearby Border Patrol Station for care and processing. “At the station, the children provided agents a handwritten note which had their mom’s name and phone number on it. The siblings also had their mom’s name and phone numbers written in marker on their forearms,” CBP says.

Agents were able to contact the children’s mother to get more information before transferring them to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“It is unconscionable that anyone would abandon these small children and those responsible for smuggling events like this will be aggressively prosecuted,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Thankfully, our agents were able to quickly rescue these siblings.”

