Two seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Talmadge neighborhood

Posted at 8:56 AM, Apr 10, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning with serious injuries they sustained in a four-vehicle crash in the Talmadge area of San Diego that police said was caused by a hit-and-run driver.

An unknown vehicle and a 2002 Saturn sedan were traveling southbound in the 5100 block of Fairmount Avenue about 10:20 p.m. Friday when the suspect vehicle rear-ended the Saturn, causing it to rotate 90 degrees and be struck by a Nissan Altima, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The Saturn and Nissan continued into the northbound lanes where a 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan broadsided the Altima, Heims said.

The driver of the Altima, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious back and head injuries and his front passenger also sustained serous back injuries, Heims said, adding all other parties suffered minor injuries.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

