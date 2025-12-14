Two San Diego Police Officers Struck by Alleged DUI Driver

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) - Two San Diego police officers who were on foot in a Pacific Beach intersection were struck tonight by a car operated by a wrong-way driver who was believed intoxicated.

The crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Mission Boulevard, San Diego Police Department Officer Anthony Carrosco told City News Service.

The suspect's Honda Civic was eastbound in westbound lanes when it struck the on-duty officers, Carrosco said. It was unclear what the officers were doing in the roadway.

One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a trauma center, he said. The other officer was not injured.

The man driving the Honda was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI, Carrosco said. The man's name and age were not immediately released.\

The intersection was closed for the investigation, he said.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.