Two San Diego colleges ranked among best value universities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two San Diego County universities are among the nation's top public colleges for an affordable education, according to The Princeton Review.

UC San Diego was ranked fourth and San Diego State came in 38th on the list of best 50 value public colleges for 2021.

The guide profiles 200 universities that are considered the best return on investment for graduates. That ranking is determined based on topics including academic offerings, financial aid, graduation rates, and alumni salaries. More than 650 institutions were considered for this year's guide.

UCSD also ranked fifth in the Princeton Review's best career placement list and sixth for best value colleges for students with no demonstrated need.

"As one of the nation’s leading public research universities, we are committed to ensuring that access to a top-notch education is both attainable and affordable," said Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. "We want prospective students from all socioeconomic backgrounds to be able to picture themselves living and learning at UC San Diego. This latest recognition reaffirms our commitment to expanding college access, opportunity and success for all."

SDSU made the list for the third-straight year.

According to the publication, "students who attend these schools don't have to mortgage their futures to pay for their degrees and we believe they will graduate with great career prospects."