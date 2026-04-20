Two rescued in hang glider accident at Torrey Pines Glider Port

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people were rescued from the cliffs at the Torrey Pines Glider Port today after getting stuck above Black's Beach, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Lifeguards, firefighters and a rescue helicopter responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the glider port at the end of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive near North Torrey Pines Road, authorities said.

One victim was airlifted off the cliff, while the second victim was brought to safety by a rope system. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries were not released, but both were taken to a hospital.

"Emergencies like this highlight the special skills our helicopter crews bring to these complex extrications.," SDFRD Public Information Officer Jason Shanley said. "They made a really big difference today in the time it took to reach the patients, treat them and transport them."

Four lifeguard units, two fire trucks, two ambulances, a utility rig and a battalion chief took about an hour before clearing the scene, according to the SDFRD.

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