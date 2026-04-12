Two rescued from Oceanside boating accident

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Two people were rescued from the waters of the Oceanside Harbor entrance this weekend after their sailboat capsized, officials said.

Oceanside Fire Department and lifeguard personnel responded shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to reports of an overturned sailboat up against the jetty, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Michael Farnham said in a statement.

Lifeguards aboard a Marine Safety Unit boat began rescue operations in an area impacted by strong currents and hazardous surf conditions near the jetty. Both victims were brought safely aboard the lifeguard vessel and taken back to the dock for evaluation.

"One individual was assessed and transported by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition. The second individual was evaluated on scene and did not require transport," Farnham said. "The rescue was conducted with support from the Oceanside Marine Safety Unit, a 24-hour resource staffed by two lifeguards and a firefighter paramedic who respond to emergencies in and around the harbor on both land and water."

Farnham said the rapid response and coordinated efforts were critical in ensuring a successful outcome.

Following the rescue, the damaged vessel was recovered by a commercial vessel assistance company.

No other injuries were reported and no identities were released.

"The Oceanside Fire Department reminds the public that ocean conditions near harbor entrances and jetties can be unpredictable and dangerous," Farnham said. "Strong currents, waves and confined waterways can quickly create hazardous situations for boaters and swimmers alike."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.