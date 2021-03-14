Two re-open rallies held at San Diego County Admin Building

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Two different rallies were held on the steps of the San Diego County Administration Building Saturday, but with similar messages: they want the reopening process to speed up.

The first rally was held at 10 a.m., with speakers from North County parent associations and SDUSD organizations as well, along with a student, a pediatrician and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephen.

All speakers advocated for the fast reopening of schools.

San Diego County is set to return to the red tier in the next week, meaning schools will be able to phase into in-person learning with modifications.

RELATED: California hits vaccine equity goal, San Diego County expected in red tier next week

“We cannot rest until our schools are open five days a week this year and open in September five days a week,” said one speaker.

Stephen said she’s watched many industries safely return to in-person, including her own legal industry, and demanded students be given the same opportunity.

“I’m fed up with hearing about how children are our future but then putting them last in line every single time,” said Stephen.

Teachers and teachers unions have continuously said they want students to return in person, but only if it is done in a way that is safe for all students, teachers and families.

At noon, a similar rally was held in the same place. This was hosted by the Reopen San Diego group, who advocated for the reopening of all industries in the area.

“We’re here for two reasons. We want to safely reopen schools now. We want to safely reopen businesses now,” said a speaker.

Kevin Faulconer, former San Diego Mayor and current candidate for governor of California also spoke at the second rally. He said moving into the red tier is not enough, and restrictions need to be relaxed even more.

“It’s about continuing the momentum and sending that strong message that San Diego knows how to do this,” said Faulconer.

San Diego County is expected to hit the threshold for the red tier Tuesday, March 16, then the adjustment will go into effect Wednesday.