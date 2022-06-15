Two probable monkeypox cases identified in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two cases of probable monkeypox have been identified in San Diego County, according to health officials.

According to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, the two cases will have to be verified by the CDC.

“The two cases are unrelated to each other, but both individuals recently traveled internationally. Although symptomatic, they are doing well and are not hospitalized. Both individuals are isolated from others,” the department said.

Health officials say the arrival of the cases has been expected.

“We have seen an increasing number of cases of the monkeypox virus across the world and in the U.S. in recent weeks, so our public health department was prepared for possible local cases,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Overall, the risk of monkeypox to the general population remains very low.”

Symptoms of monkeypox are similar to symptoms of smallpox and include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Health officials say a rash usually develops within one to five days of the appearance of fever. "The rash often begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body."

The majority of people infected with monkeypox have "mild illness that improves without treatment over 2 to 4 weeks."

The county says anyone who thinks they may have symptoms of the virus, including unusual rashes or lesions, should contact a healthcare provider right away. "Cover the area of the rash with clothing, wear a mask and avoid skin-to-skin or close contact with others until the symptoms are medically evaluated," the county said.