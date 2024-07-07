Two people stabbed overnight on Newport Avenue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A stretch of Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach will be closed for several hours after two people were stabbed overnight.

The stabbing happened at 2:30 a.m. inside a local late-night eatery, according to San Diego Police.

The two victims were taken to the hospital.

Police tell us one victim suffered multiple stab wounds. That person is currently in surgery.

The other victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect has been arrested.

Its unclear as to what led up to the altercation inside the restaurant.

San Diego Police said it doesn't appear the victims and suspects knew each other.

