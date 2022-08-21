Two people injured, 4 displaced after fire in Ronaldo neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were injured, and four people were displaced after a fire in the Rolando neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to San Diego Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were called out to the fire affecting two homes in the 6400 Bradford Street at 6:39 a.m. One firefighter and another person were injured and taken to the hospital, according to SDPD. It's unclear if the person lived in one of the homes that caught fire.

SDPD is investigating the cause of the fire. SDG&E was also on scene to turn off an active gas line.

The Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.