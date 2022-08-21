Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people injured, 4 displaced after fire in Ronaldo neighborhood

MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png
Posted at 9:01 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 12:11:53-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were injured, and four people were displaced after a fire in the Rolando neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to San Diego Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were called out to the fire affecting two homes in the 6400 Bradford Street at 6:39 a.m. One firefighter and another person were injured and taken to the hospital, according to SDPD. It's unclear if the person lived in one of the homes that caught fire.

SDPD is investigating the cause of the fire. SDG&E was also on scene to turn off an active gas line.

The Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations