Two people found dead in North Park, police investigating

SAN DIEGO — A North Park neighborhood is on edge after two people were found dead and two more were hospitalized in critical condition. It happened at a home on Louisiana Street, just west of Kindred Hospital, at about 5:30 Thursday morning.

Police have not yet revealed the nature of the medical emergency that left two dead and two hospitalized, but some people in the area suspect drugs.

"My sister went to ask what's going on. The police were like 'it's a drug overdose,'" said Sofia, who lives nearby. "I was like 'why would this happen in this area?'"

Sofia lives down the street with her 11-month-old daughter.

"It's weird to us in this neighborhood because it doesn't happen here," said Sofia. "We never really have any bad crime scenes over here. So that, and being a couple houses down from it, it scares me a little."

People living in the area say it can be tough to feel safe. Meantime some say it's normal to see dozens of people walking in and out of that house over the course of a week.

"A lot of people, all the time every night," said Sofia. It didn't look like they did drugs or anything. We do have neighborhood watch out here so there are probably some people who have seen the person pull up and do that. Or maybe they did come out of that house. You never know."

San Diego Police have not updated ABC 10 News on the conditions of the two people hospitalized. We'll update this story as we learn more.