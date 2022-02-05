Two people arrested on suspicion of carrying drugs, weapons

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - Two people were arrested on suspicion of carrying illegal weapons and drugs in a car, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

The arrests were made Friday before 2:30 p.m. during a traffic stop for a car with no license plates in the 8000 block of Broadway, sheriff's Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

While searching the car, deputies allegedly found two loaded 9mm handguns that were determined to be unserialized "ghost guns."

Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and extra 9mm ammunition were also found inside the car, the lieutenant said.

The driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal firearms and various drug charges and booked into San Diego Central Jail.

