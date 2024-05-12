Two motorcyclists dead after El Cajon police chase

EL CAJON (CNS) — Two people attempting to evade police on a motorcycle were killed when the cycle crashed into two vehicles in El Cajon, authorities said today.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. Saturday after officers attempted to stop a black Harley Davidson motorcycle for a traffic violation at 1700 E. Main St., according to the El Cajon Police Department.

``The motorcycle had two occupants on it and fled from officers westbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed,'' the department reported.

The motorcycle pulled away from the pursuing officer and collided with the rear of a blue Toyota Tacoma and black Hyundai Sonata at 1300 E. Main St. The 42-year-old man driving the motorcycle and a 42-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims' names were being withheld pending notification of family.

The occupants inside the Tacoma and the Sonata were uninjured, and have been fully cooperative with the investigation, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the case to call El Cajon police at 619-579-3311.

