Two minors rescued in National City during an anti-sex trafficking sting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two minors were rescued in National City as part of a nationwide anti-sex trafficking operation conducted last month by multiple law enforcement agencies, the California Attorney General's Office announced this week.

Operation Coast to Coast was conducted across 15 states, resulting in 34 arrests and the recovery of 77 survivors, including three minors.

In California, the operation focused on National City, where undercover officers with the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force responded to online sex advertisements that were believed to involve minors. Meetings were arranged at local hotels, where the officers contacted the two juvenile trafficking victims, as well as 13 adults, all of whom were offered resources and support services, officials said.

"The objective of Operation Coast to Coast is to maximize impact by working together to increase the total number of human trafficking investigations and prosecutions nationwide, to hold perpetrators of human trafficking accountable, and support survivors along the way," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

"It is vital that we carry out our goal in a manner that is trauma-informed and culturally competent. That's why our special agents receive specialized training and experience to appropriately handle these cases with the sensitivity, compassion, and the care they deserve," Bonta added. "I am thankful for these strong national partnerships and look forward to all that we can accomplish when we work together."