Two men shot at party in San Diego neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot in a San Diego neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 5900 block of Newcastle Street just before 3 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Once they arrived, police found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the back. “The male sustained a grazing wound to his back area and he was unwilling to tell us what happened,” the department said. The man also reportedly refused medical attention.

Later in the morning, officers were called to the hospital regarding a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The 24-year-old told police he was attending a party at the same address when he was shot.

“He was also unwilling to provide us with any further details regarding the shooting,” police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

