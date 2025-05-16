Two Lemon Grove Crows test positive for West Nile virus; First cases in San Diego County this year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two dead crows from Lemon Grove tested positive for West Nile virus. These positive tests mark the first detections of West Nile virus in San Diego County this year. There have been no reported cases in humans this year.

West Nile virus is mainly a bird disease, but it can be transmitted to humans by several types of mosquitoes if they feed on an infected bird and then bite people.

Some people who become infected can suffer symptoms including headache, fever, nausea, fatigue, skin rash, or swollen glands. But in rare cases, West Nile virus can make people extremely ill and even kill them.

County officials said people should continue to follow the County’s “Prevent, Protect, Report” guidelines to protect themselves from mosquitoes. Those include finding and dumping out standing water around homes to keep mosquitoes from breeding.

Prevent mosquito breeding

Dump out or remove any item inside or outside of homes that can hold water, whether from rain or landscape irrigation. Those things can include plant saucers, rain barrels, buckets, garbage cans, toys, old tires, and wheelbarrows. Mosquito fish, available for free by contacting the Vector Control Program, may be used to control mosquito breeding in backyard water sources such as stagnant swimming pools, ponds, fountains, and horse troughs.

Protect yourself from mosquito bites

Protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses by wearing long sleeves and pants or use insect repellent when outdoors. Use insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. Make sure screens on windows and doors are in good condition and secured to keep insects out.

Report possible mosquito activity and dead birds

Report increased mosquito activity, unmaintained green swimming pools, and other mosquito-breeding sources, as well as dead birds—crows, ravens, jays, hawks and owls—to the County Vector Control Program by calling (858) 694-2888 or emailing vector@sdcounty.ca.gov.

