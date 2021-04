SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Two people were killed after a truck slammed into a pole near SeaWorld Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Sea World Way.

The department says a truck crashed into a pole, trapping four people inside the vehicle. A total of two people were killed in the crash. The condition of the other two people is unknown at this time.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.