Two injured when driver allegedly runs stop sign, crashes into pickup

Posted at 3:03 PM, May 09, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a crash in the Mountain View neighborhood when a suspected drunk driver ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck, police said Sunday.

The crash happened in the 400 block of South 45th Street at 6:08 p.m. Saturday, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

A 49-year-old man driving a 2003 red Ford Ranger pickup was going southbound and entered an intersection. He was hit when a 35-year-old man driving a 2012 black Ford Fusion ran the stop sign, Heims said.

The Fusion continued and ran into a parked vehicle, which rolled back and hit another vehicle, the officer said.

The driver of the Fusion suffered a cut to his head, Heims said. The driver of the pickup suffered a broken leg.

Alcohol was suspected and the crash was being investigated by the department's Traffic Division, Heims said.

