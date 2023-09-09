Two homeless shelters issue intake pause due to uptick in COVID cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Just when COVID seemed like it was in the rear-view mirror, its impact is being felt in San Diego again.

"We're always worried. You know, this isn't over,” John Brady, Executive Director of Lived Experience Advisors, said.

The San Diego Housing Commission said an intake pause has been in place since Aug. 25 at the Rosecrans Shelter in the Midway District and the Catholic Charities shelter Rachel’s Promise in downtown San Diego due to an uptick in COVID cases at those locations.

Based on COVID testing data from Aug. 21, 2023, to Sept. 3, 2023, there were 10 cases at Rosecrans and nine at Rachel’s Promise.

“It’s frustrating, because we know there’s plenty of people that are trying to get into shelters — as you know. There’s always more people trying to get into shelters than we have spaces,” Brady said. “But, I understand it. The good news is that we got protocols in place to determine how and when that happens.”

A SDHC spokesperson told ABC 10News via email about the updated COVID guidance to shelters this June, which included:



No longer mandating masking or social distancing

No longer restricting access to shelter based on COVID-19 Status

Voluntary Testing (Symptomatic and Non-Symptomatic)

Voluntary Isolation (Positive and Symptomatic)

Voluntary Daily Health Screenings

Tier System (Low/Med/High) of assessing positivity rates and associated operational modifications was expired

Suspension of client intakes is contingent on an analysis of test results, utilization of on-site isolation space and community trends

Shift from PCR to Rapid/At-Home based testing

Test Results submitted and reviewed on a rolling basis instead of a point in

Now, the housing commission said it and the city are working with County Public Health officials to work on control and prevention measures.

“Testing resources are readily available to clients as needed. They are offered at intake or if the client expresses symptoms associated with COVID-19," the spokesperson's email said. "Testing for shelter residents remains voluntary, as it was throughout the pandemic. It is also now voluntary for shelter operators. A positive COVID-19 test or refusal to test or isolate are not grounds to require someone to leave a shelter.”

Brady also told ABC 10News it is a concern because these people are in a congregate setting. But he said many people in the shelters are well vaccinated for COVID now.

“I think all that we can do is monitor it. I’m glad they’re taking precautionary measures. As I said, I think they’re erring far on the side of safety than potentially necessary, but, it’s a good thing,” Brady said.