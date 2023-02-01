Two Francis Parker students featured with Billie Eilish in Vogue Magazine Climate Activism Campaign

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two Francis Parker School students were featured in a Vogue magazine article alongside other climate activists and music icon Billie Eilish.

Ryan Berberet and Sydney Kroonen are co-presidents of Green Team, an environmental club at the school. They were invited to the Vogue shoot in Los Angeles through their work with the nonprofit Action for the Climate Emergency, which educates, inspires and supports young people who advocate for climate issues.

Elish, a committed environmental activist, also invited Academy Award-nominated director Mike Mills to film the mini-climate summit, where the group talked about the climate, community, and hope.

Berberet attended the shoot by himself after Kroonen tested positive for COVID-19 before the trip.

“My favorite part was sitting down and talking with the other activists,” he explains. “Each one of their stories is so inspiring.”

The experience left them both students inspired to do more. They were involved in a recent campaign called Youth v. Oil. They attend climate rallies like a recent one focused on pressuring Biden to declare a climate emergency. They also run an environmental activism workshop at the 2023 Day of Understanding at Francis Parker School.

“If we keep talking about it, and you keep getting little bits and pieces throughout your everyday life and through different media that you consume, then people might start to piece it together and realize the gravity of this situation,” Kroonen said.

Learn more about the campaign here.

