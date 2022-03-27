Two Folsom Prison inmates from SD investigated in inmate's death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two Folsom Prison inmates sentenced in San Diego County were under investigation in the death of another inmate while in the prison recreation yard, authorities said Sunday.

Nathan Marcos, 33, was attacked by two other inmates at 2:12 p.m. Saturday and was declared dead at 2:38 p.m. after prison staff used chemical agents to stop the attack, according to officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Staff members tried to perform life-saving measures on Marcus, which were unsuccessful, officials said.

Marcos was sentenced in San Joaquin County to four years in state prison in 2013 for evading a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was also sentenced in 2016 in Kings County to six years for possession and manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner as a second- striker.

The two prisoners who allegedly attacked Marcos were identified as Tyler Yates and Gregory Roach.

Yates, 27, was sentenced in San Diego County to eight years in state prison in 2017 for burglary and assault.

Roach, 33, was sentenced in San Diego County to 12 years in state prison in 2019 for assault.

The two prisoners were moved to a prison administrative segregation unit pending an investigation.

Folsom Prison is a high-security prison about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento.