Two drivers arrested at Escondido DUI checkpoint

Posted at 8:50 AM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 11:50:32-05

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Two drivers were arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint in Escondido, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police said the checkpoint was held at Centre City Parkway and Decatur Way between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Of the 682 cars that passed through, 15 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended/revoked license or operating an unregistered vehicle.

EPD plans to hold another checkpoint in April.

The checkpoint was funded by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant.

