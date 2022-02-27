Two drivers arrested at Escondido DUI checkpoint

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Two drivers were arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint in Escondido, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police said the checkpoint was held at Centre City Parkway and Decatur Way between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Of the 682 cars that passed through, 15 drivers were cited for driving with a suspended/revoked license or operating an unregistered vehicle.

EPD plans to hold another checkpoint in April.

The checkpoint was funded by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant.