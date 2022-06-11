Watch
Two drivers arrested at Chula Vista DUI checkpoint

Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 13:47:42-04

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint, the Chula Vista Police Department said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted on North Fourth Avenue between 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the CVPD.

Of the 1,740 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 714 vehicles were screened and field sobriety tests were conducted on three drivers, the sergeant said.

Fifteen unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued and five vehicles were impounded.

