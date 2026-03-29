Two dead after Jeep goes off bridge, lands in water in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two people were killed Sunday when a speeding vehicle lost control on a freeway interchange in Chula Vista and launched off a bridge, landing in the Sweetwater River, authorities said.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and Chula Vista Police Department responded to the crash shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday after a witness reported seeing a Jeep heading westbound on state Route 54 transitioning to southbound Interstate 5 drive off the bridge with sparks flying and end up in the river, according to the CHP.

A good Samaritan and a Chula Vista police officer made unsuccessful attempts to rescue the driver and passenger, the CHP said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene and the interchange was closed in the aftermath of the accident. The closure was lifted by 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The CHP said drunk driving was suspected of contributing to the crash.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

The names of the deceased were not released.

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