Two Bay Area leaders dead in Fallbrook collision

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County Medical Examiner identified 48-year-old Hope Elizabeth Wood as one of the four passengers inside the Jeep pickup truck involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fallbrook Friday night.

The head-on collision happened around 11:18 p.m. on SR-76 at Horse Ranch Creek Road, according to California Highway Patrol. Authorities said the driver of a Chrysler sedan was eastbound on SR-76 when the driver veered into the westbound traffic lane, colliding with a Jeep Gladiator.

The crash killed the 58-year-old Jeep driver and the Chrysler driver, along with two adult passengers in the Jeep. CHP officials said a third Jeep passenger was transported to Palomar Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Although not identified by the Medical Examiner's Office, politicians, friends and colleagues, including Representative Barbara Lee and State Senator Aisha Wahab, identified Peggy Moore as one of the passengers of the Jeep who died.

According to ABC 7 San Francisco, Moore and Wood were longtime community organizers from the Bay Area and met in 2008 while campaigning for former President Obama. The couple also ran a consulting firm active in local politics.

"Together they organized, changed hearts and minds, and helped to create a world where who you love doesn’t limit your freedoms," Lee said in a post on X. "Both Peggy and Hope made an impact on our community, on our city, on our state, and on our nation that will be felt for generations to come."

I’m heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Peggy Moore and Hope wood. Peggy was a friend, an activist, and one of the best organizers I knew. Her passion and fight for justice and equality is what brought her and Hope together. pic.twitter.com/fJlTYRiBSI — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) May 12, 2024

CHP is currently investigating whether DUI was a factor in the crash.

