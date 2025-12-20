Two Arrested in Valley Center Porch, Mail Theft Investigation

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) — A man and a woman suspected of porch piracy and a series of mail thefts from residences in Valley Center have been taken into

custody, authorities announced today.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Thursday for a vehicle belonging to Elijah Saiz related to an ongoing "porch pirate" theft investigation, where Saiz and his wife, Desiree Seau, were subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of felony theft offenses and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Further investigation led deputies to a residence where Saiz and Seau live, located in the 27000 block of Autumn Drive in Valley Center. Sheriff's officials said deputies believed evidence of the alleged crimes was likely be located at Saiz and Seau's residence, prompting the

execution of a search warrant.

During the search, deputies recovered evidence related to the theft case, including stolen property and clothing worn by the suspect during the crime, the sheriff's office said.

Dozen pieces of suspected stolen mail and packages belonging to victims in Valley Center, San Marcos and San Diego were also located.

Additional items seized included a fully loaded, illegally possessed sawed-off double-barreled shotgun, suspected stolen body armor, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to sheriff's officials.

Both Sainz and Seau were charged with additional felony weapons and theft-related offenses. The Valley Center Area Investigations Unit and the Crime Suppression Team continue to investigate the case.

Investigators learned that Saiz was on probation in San Diego County.

With assistance from Valley Center Patrol Units, Ramona Patrol Units, and officers from the San Pasqual Tribal Police Department, the Valley Center Crime Suppression Team conducted a probation search for evidence related to the investigation and other stolen or illegally possessed items.

The public is encouraged by the Valley Center Sheriff's Station to report stolen packages, vehicle burglaries and thefts from their property.

With the holiday season underway, these types of crimes often increase, and residents are urged to secure their vehicles and promptly collect delivered packages.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.