Two arrested in fraud investigation across multiple counties

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Two people suspected of fraud and identity theft were taken into custody today as part of "an extensive investigation into large-scale fraud, forgery and burglary," with victims in at least three Southern California counties and Arizona, San Diego County authorities said.

Deputies assigned to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's San Marcos station executed two search warrants around 7 a.m. Thursday, stemming

from reports involving ``large-scale'' fraud, forgery and burglary, according to sheriff's officials.

Katie Rhew, 44, and Michael Sundstrom, 46, were taken into custody following the execution of the search warrants at their homes in Temecula and

San Marcos, authorities said.

During the investigation, authorities allegedly recovered hundreds of items believed to be associated with the production of forged documents, as well as stolen credit cards and passports. Property fraudulently obtained in connection with multiple victims across San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties, as well as in Arizona, was also discovered, according to the sheriff's office.

Rhew was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of identity theft, possession of personal identifying information of more than 10 victims, forgery, burglary, possession of methamphetamine, committing a felony

while on bail and criminal conspiracy.

Sundstrom was also booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of identity theft, mail theft, possession of stolen property and

criminal conspiracy.

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