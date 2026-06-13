Two arrested in connection with man's death in January '25 in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - The county Sheriff's Office today announced the recent arrest of two men on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man last year.

According to a news release, Ruben Cervantes ``was physically assaulted inside his motorhome'' in the 500 block of Sweetwater Road in Spring Valley on Jan. 19 2025.

Four days later, "Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's

Station were dispatched to assist the fire department with a medical aid call at Mr. Cervantes' motorhome,'' sheriff's officials said.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, Mr. Cervantes was pronounced deceased at the scene,'' they added. ``An autopsy conducted by the San Diego County

Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be homicide,

resulting from the assault that occurred four days earlier.''

During their investigation, the sheriff's Homicide Unit identified the suspects as 28-year-old Adrian Garcia and 26-year-old Issac Santana, both of San Diego, officials said. It was unclear what led investigators to determine the two men as suspects.

Authorities arrested Garcia and Santana on June 3, and booked them

into the Central Jail.

According to the county jail website, neither suspect is eligible for release.

Garcia and Santana were also booked on suspicion of one count of burglary. In addition, Garcia faces a charge of driving on a suspended license, according to the county website.

Marquez said Friday that the ongoing investigation ``took a while'' to conduct, saying ``It was not an easy case.''

The Sheriff's Office is asking those with information to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-868-3200 (after hours).

People wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 888-

580-8477.

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