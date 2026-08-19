Two arrested in alleged longtime exotic reptile smuggling operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man and a woman suspected of running a years-long exotic reptile smuggling operation, in which animals were brought across the border through San Diego County ports of entry, have been arrested, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced today.

Georgina Bribiesca Chavez, 66, of Tijuana, and Salvador Pelayo, 28, of Chula Vista, allegedly made tens of thousands of dollars in profit from smuggling exotic animals across the border and selling them in both the United States and Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Pelayo was arrested in July, while Chavez was arrested last week while allegedly trying to cross through the San Ysidro Port of Entry with nearly 70 reptiles hidden in her vehicle.

Prosecutors said that after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered Chavez had an outstanding warrant connected to a wildlife trafficking investigation, her vehicle was seized.

After Chavez's arrest, she did not tell officers that live animals were inside her car, which was left outside for nearly a day, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged.

Pillowcases that were knotted, taped up, and found inside a concealed compartment in the car contained 60 abronia lizards, four venomous yellow-blotched palm pit vipers, three caimans, one baby crocodile, and one indigo snake, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which said some of the species are protected due to their endangered or threatened status.

After the car was searched and the animals were recovered from the vehicle, three of the caimans died, while the other animals were being cared for by San Diego Zoo staff.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigators began looking into the alleged trafficking activities about 18 months ago, leading to multiple undercover purchases of animals, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

One of those purchases was for four protected Mexican box turtles, all of which were ``in bad health'' and died within two months of the undercover purchase.

Both Chavez and Pelayo have pleaded not guilty in San Diego federal court and are being held without bond.

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