Two arrested for riding on top of a Coaster train as it was headed towards Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's office announced two people have been arrested after admitting to riding on top of a Coaster train.

Sheriffs say they received multiple calls on Jan. 9 around 5 p.m. after two people were seen on top of the moving train, which was headed northbound towards Del Mar.

According to the press release, deputies immediately responded to the scene, but upon arrival, the two individuals had already climbed off the train and left the area.

Deputies got a description of the two suspects and searched the area, where they were able to locate both suspects in Solana Beach. One was found in the 200 block of S. Coast Highway 10, and the second person was found in the 300 block of S. Cedros Avenue.

Per the Sheriff's office, both admitted to riding on top of the train and were arrested for trespassing on railroad property.

No one was injured; however, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that individuals who engage in trespassing or dangerous behavior around railroad equipment/tracks pose serious safety risks to themselves and others.

If you see suspicious activity near railroad property, call 9-1-1 immediately. You can also call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at (858) 868-3200 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.