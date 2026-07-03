Two arrested following pursuit of robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Two people were behind bars Friday after being arrested at the end of a pursuit.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's Rancho San Diego office and Lemon Grove Crime Suppression Team were involved in a search for a robbery suspect identified as 41-year-old Bradley Queen, according to a news release.

It was unclear where or when the alleged robbery took place.

"Deputies observed Queen driving near Grand Avenue and Piedmont Street in Spring Valley," sheriff's officials said. When they initiated a traffic stop and Queen refused to yield, a vehicle pursuit ensued in which the suspect "drove through several stop signs and on the wrong side of the road."

Queen and a woman identified as 32-year-old Michelle Winters then "fled from the vehicle at Ivanho Street and Omega Street in Spring Valley," where deputies established a perimeter, aided by a sheriff's helicopter, according to the department.

Authorities found Queen and Winters, who were "taken into custody a short time later without incident," with no injuries reported, sheriff's officials said. Queen was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of robbery charge and "various other criminal violations" and Winters was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on suspicion of illegal narcotic possession.

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