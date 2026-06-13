Two arrested after Camp Pendleton breached during pursuit

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - In what was described as a high-stakes manhunt by U.S. Navy officials, two men were arrested on the Camp Pendleton Marine base today following a pursuit.

The incident began with a pursuit of two suspects by local law enforcement in Orange County and ended at Camp Pendleton after the driver and passenger allegedly breached the gate and got away on foot, according to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and mobilized about 30 personnel in the six-hour manhunt, which ended with the arrest of both suspects without further incident, the NCIS said.

More than 51 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl allegedly were recovered from the suspect vehicle.

The NCIS said the operation was successful due to coordination among numerous local, federal and military agencies.

"Thanks to NCIS personnel, Orange County Sheriff's Department, Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal's Office, the DEA, U.S. Border Patrol and other responding agencies for your seamless teamwork and dedication to keeping our military installations safe,'' the NCIS said on social media.

No injuries were reported, and the suspects' identities were not released. It was not immediately clear where they were taken into custody or which law enforcement agency has jurisdiction over the case.

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