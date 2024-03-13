Twin brothers jailed in El Cajon retail-theft spree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two twin brothers are behind bars for allegedly carrying out a month-long series of retail thefts that resulted in thousands of dollars in losses at El Cajon retail businesses, authorities reported Wednesday.

Detectives arrested 28-year-old Ali and Shuaib Ahmed on Monday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The siblings are suspected of committing five retail thefts at an Ulta Beauty store at Parkway Plaza mall between Jan. 23 and Feb. 24, making off with merchandise totaling over $3,000, ECPD Sgt. Kevin Reilly said.

On the latter date, they also allegedly stole about $700 worth of items at a JCPenney store in the same Fletcher Parkway shopping center.

Shuaib Ahmed allegedly was in possession of narcotics intended for sale when he was taken into custody, police said.

Both brothers have "extensive" arrest records related to theft-related crimes, and Shuaib Ahmed was on probation in connection with a burglary case at the time of his arrest, according to Reilly.

