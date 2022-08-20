Twenty drivers issued citations at Chula Vista checkpoint

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Twenty unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued at a DUI checkpoint, the Chula Vista Police Department said Saturday.

Police conducted the checkpoint in the 600 block of Palomar Street from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Of 2,675 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 1,086 vehicles were screened.

Nine drivers were given field sobriety tests and no drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, the sergeant said. Three vehicles were impounded.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.