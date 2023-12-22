Twelve children undergoing treatment following Hazmat incident at Mission Valley YMCA

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Twelve children are being treated following a mass casualty incident at a YMCA in Mission Valley on Thursday evening.

The San Diego Police Department, who was helping the fire department, said there was a Hazmat issue at the YMCA at the 5500 block of Friars Road.

People at the YMCA were having "difficulty breathing," according to the San Diego Fire Department. All the patients are awake and breathing.

SDFD said crews on the scene are investigating the air quality and checking to see if there was a problem with the YMCA's chlorine system.

