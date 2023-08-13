Tuesday is final day to vote for Fourth District Supervisor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Tuesday is the final day to vote in the election to fill the vacant seat in San Diego County's Fourth Supervisorial District.

Four candidates are running for the position vacated by former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher when he stepped down following what he describes as an "inappropriate relationship" with a subordinate.

The woman in question has alleged sexual assault and harassment, but Fletcher has denied those claims.

The candidates are:

-- Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe, San Diego City Council president pro tem;

-- Democrat Janessa Goldbeck, Marine veteran and nonprofit organizer;

-- Republican Amy Reichert, founder of Reopen San Diego;

-- Republican Paul McQuigg, Marine veteran.

The successful candidate will fill the seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027.

If no candidate receives a majority vote, a special general election will be held on Nov. 7.

Fourteen vote centers will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can find a vote center by visiting sdvote.com/content/rov/en/VotingOptions.html#votecenter.

San Diego County residents who are unsure if they reside in the Fourth District can find out at sdvote.com/content/rov/en/voter-info-lookup.html.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.