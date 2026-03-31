TSA agents receive partial backpay after six weeks, but union leaders say the financial strain continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — TSA agents are finally seeing some relief after paychecks started hitting bank accounts following nearly six weeks without pay. However, union leaders say the financial strain is far from over and it will take time to recover.

Workers received two full paychecks, but many are still missing chunks of a third paycheck.

Nyrine Washington, a representative with the American Federation of Government Employees union, said the partial payments come after weeks of uncertainty, stress, and tough choices for workers.

"It is missing either full or partially one of the pay periods, so although they did receive some backpay, officers still haven’t received their full payment amount owed to them," Washington said.

The missed paychecks forced many workers to fall behind on rent, bills, and basic needs like food and gas. Many of these employees were still recovering from the last government shutdown last October.

"They’re still trying to catch up from the last time, it’s almost double for them because you still have to pay their mortgage companies and their credit card companies," Washington said.

Based on previous shutdowns, it can take weeks or sometimes more than a month for workers to receive all of their back pay.

Washington echoed frustration over the situation and said all of this could have been prevented.

"All of a sudden, for it to just be said, ‘let me sign this order, you guys are now going to be paid, you guys are free to go,’ it’s like, why did we have to go through all of that struggle for two and three pay periods missing our pay when you could have done this before. It makes us feel like we are not worthy, we are not valued, we’re not important," Washington said.

The partial government shutdown continues, leaving TSA workers with uncertainty about if and when they will get paid again.

"Then there’s still the question of ‘although we received back pay, will we be continuing to get paid?’" Washington said.

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