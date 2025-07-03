Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' could impact Medi-Cal, SNAP and CalFresh recipients

Wednesday was busy at Mama's Kitchen on Home Avenue in San Diego. Volunteers prepared for the Fourth of July, putting together breakfast, lunch and dinner for people like Thomas Willaredt.

"It's a whole array of things," said Willaredt. "It's for my diabetic side. Also geared for my heart and geared for my cholesterol."

Willaredt relies on the service being there every day. But things might change for him if the Trump administration's spending and tax bill goes into effect.

"It would definitely hit me financially big time," said Willaredt. "Alright. It would make things... I would not be able to do some things that I do now."

Willaredt has Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program, which provides medical services to low-income individuals.

Forty percent of clients at Mama's Kitchen, including Willaredt, have Medi-Cal or are eligible for the program.

Nonprofit leaders worry that the bill could cut funding for Medi-Cal, drop millions from coverage and impose a new work requirement.

"Not having the same access to Medi-Cal will also both jeopardize their health and jeopardize our ability to be reimbursed for services that we're providing, so it causes financial instability as well," said Eva Matthews, the CEO of Mama's Kitchen.

She said the bill could also cut funding for SNAP and CalFresh, which help low-income people buy nutritious food.

"We know that those individuals are very vulnerable medically and need both the medically tailored meals and, subsequent to that, we would hope that they would have access to their SNAP benefits, which are being cut," said Matthews.

As for Willaredt, he hopes to continue getting services from Mama's Kitchen for the sake of his health and finances.

"It would make things tighter for me. It would definitely make things tighter for me," said Willaredt. "I would definitely have to leave some things out."