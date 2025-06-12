Trump signals shift in immigration policy after farm raids, UFW raises concerns for US food supply

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — President Donald Trump is vowing to make changes to immigration enforcement operations targeting farmworkers after days of federal operations at farms across California.

The crackdown on undocumented workers has sparked concerns about potential impacts on the nation's food supply, as California produces a majority of the country's produce.

"Farm workers are terrified, yes, but they're showing up for work," said Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers.

Videos circulating online show Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol conducting operations at farms across California earlier this week, with agents chasing and detaining farmworkers. One incident was documented in Ventura County.

Similar enforcement actions occurred in Omaha, Nebraska, where dozens were arrested at a meat production plant.

"They are responsible for the food that we eat every single day. These people are not criminals," Romero said.

The United Farm Workers is a labor union representing farmworkers in the country, primarily in California, founded by Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez.

On Thursday, Trump indicated a shift in approach regarding the recent enforcement actions, promising changes to immigration crackdowns involving farmworkers and hotel workers. However, specific details have not yet been announced.

"They're not citizens, but they've turned out to be, you know, great, and we're going to have to do something about that. We can't take farmers and take all their people and send them back because they don't have maybe what they're supposed to have," Trump said.

Romero welcomed the president's announcement, which she says is necessary, especially for affected families.

"If he's really in charge, these raids are going to stop. If he's concerned about agriculture, these raids are going to stop," she said.

Romero warned that continued enforcement could lead to higher grocery prices if food goes unharvested.

"Food is being rotten, then we're all are going to be affected because when we go to the market, we're not going to find the food that we are used to, and if we find that it's going to be much more expensive," Romero said.