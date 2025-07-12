'True hero': El Cajon native drowns while saving children in Colorado River

El CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — An El Cajon native is being remembered as a hero after drowning while saving two young boys from the Colorado River in Yuma during a Fourth of July weekend outing.

Jeff Brady, 51, was enjoying time with loved ones when the 10-year-old nephew of his girlfriend was swept into the water by a fast-moving current. When the boy's 12-year-old brother went in after him, Brady immediately jumped in to help.

"He calmed the kids down and held them up so they could breathe and be helped," said Craig DeGraff, a close friend of Brady.

Brady’s twin brother Greg and his girlfriend also jumped into the water and were struggling when a boat happened to pass by.

"The angel boat pulls up, and they are able to hand off the kids, get them in the boat. In the process, Jeff goes under and doesn't resurface," said Summer Needham, another friend.

Brady's body was discovered approximately seven hours later.

"It's a gut punch, doesn't feel right. Doesn’t feel real," Needham said.

Friends say Brady, who had moved from El Cajon to Yuma two months ago to care for his father, was known for his devotion to family and friends.

"Big heart, always had your back," added DeGraff.

Brady was also deeply involved in mixed martial arts. A former MMA fighter, he was working for several professional leagues in marketing and mentoring roles.

"His passion was working with the younger fighters, helping them come up," Degraff said.

The MMA world has rallied to support Brady's family with substantial donations to a GoFundMe campaign.

"There's been a lot of love coming his way," Needham said.

The Professional Fighters League contributed $20,000, while UFC CEO Dana White donated $10,000.

When asked about Brady's legacy, Needham replied, "His legacy is that of an amazing man, with a big heart, and a hero."

A fundraiser, including a silent auction, will be held to benefit Brady's family at Curbside Eatery in La Mesa, between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

