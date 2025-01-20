Truck slams into garage attached to El Cajon home, displacing at least six residents

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — A truck slammed into an El Cajon home on the corner of Prescott Ave and Chase Ave Sunday afternoon.

The garage attached to the house, as well as the fencing along Chase Ave, were taken out by the truck.

The Heartland Fire and Rescue Department said six to eight people were inside the home at the time of the crash around 1:15 p.m., and only the driver of the truck was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Bria Mason, a resident inside the El Cajon home said she had nowhere to go Sunday night.

"I don't have no family out here. it's just me," Mason said.

Dani Miskell, KGTV Bria Mason was displaced from her home that a truck crashed into Sunday night.



The American Red Cross was at the scene, but Mason tells ABC 10News she wasn't able to get a hotel voucher from them. ABC 10News has contacted the American Red Cross to ask why and is still waiting to hear back.

The Heartland Fire and Rescue Department said Mason and the other residents living in the home couldn't stay there overnight because the truck bed had pool chemicals in it when it crashed into the home, causing a hazmat risk.

The County's Hazmat team was called to assist the fire department with that part of the cleanup. A building inspector was also called to the scene to assess if it was habitable.

Battalion Chief Bret Baum said the driver of the truck was speeding and lost control of the wheel when it crashed into the house.

"The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Chase and struck the white plastic fence," Baum said. "Then continued eastbound down Chase, where it took out a light post until it finally struck the side of this attached garage here, then ended up into the garage."

Baum said a medical emergency with the driver of the truck may have led to the accident.

The driver was transported to Sharp Hospital in Grossmont.

There were more witnesses on Sunday, like Jesus Juarez , who saw the crash happen.

"So I just saw the car spinning really fast, and then it went right into the garage," Juarez said. "It hit it like really hard."

Matt Wilson was another nearby neighbor who came out to see the crash on Sunday, and said he heard the crash initially from his Ring camera.

"We came out and saw the truck," Wilson said. "We thought it was parked in the garage, but it had actually taken out the garage."

The block off Chase Ave and Prescott Ave reopened Sunday night after having been shut down for several hours.