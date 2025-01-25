Troops arrive at San Diego border after Trump's order

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Active duty military troops have arrived in San Diego after President Trump's order to secure the border.

Friday, Sky 10 captured troops at the Imperial Beach Border Patrol station. Tents, concertina wire, and military trucks were seen lined up on the property. Armed Marines were also seen in what appeared to be a staging area.

Video shared by the White House also showed U.S. Marines along the border wall.

The deployments are all a part of President Trump's plan to crack down on illegal immigration in the region.

A total of 1,500 troops are a part of this initial mission, including 500 from Camp Pendleton. The military says their duties will include repairing and placing physical barriers.

U.S. officials say more active-duty troops can be expected in the region, but the exact number is unknown.